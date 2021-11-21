Houston at Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

Houston at Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Houston (1-8), Tennessee (8-2)

Houston at Tennessee Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The Texans have a huge problem against the run – but not this week.

The Titans keep winning, but the running game has been progressively worse over the last four weeks without Derrick Henry around. They haven’t hit the 100-yard mark in any of the last three games and the passing attack has been just okay. They’ve been getting by on takeaways, timely offensive moments, and a whole lot of swagger.

Houston HAS to avoid the giveaways. It turned it over four times against Miami and 15 times in the last six games, but being conservative here should matter. Tennessee isn’t likely to start bombing away deep, but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Houston just doesn’t have the offense or the playmakers.

No, Tennessee isn’t the same running the ball, but the combination of D’Onta Foreman, Adrian Peterson, Jeremy McNichols – if healthy – and the mobility of Ryan Tannehill is enough to get by.

Again, this team is getting it done with a tough defense that’s been able to stall the Colts, Rams, Chiefs, Bills, and Saints just enough to keep the yards allowed from turning into points.

There’s no Houston running game to worry about, Tyrod Taylor and the passing attack aren’t explosive enough, and the O just doesn’t move. Keep it conservative, don’t take chances, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Titans will once again force enough takeaways to matter. They’ll come up with three, the O will capitalize on all of them, and then even more bad things will happen.

Houston has failed to score ten points in three of the last four games and in five of the last seven. That run is about to stop, but not by much.

Houston at Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 27, Houston 10

Line: Tennessee -10, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

