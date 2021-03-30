Houston survives late run from Oregon State, heads to first Final Four since 1984

The Telegraph

Piers Morgan has launched an impassioned attack on cancel culture and a defence of free speech in recounting his departure from Good Morning Britain for what he said was not believing the Duchess of Sussex. As the end of a five-page diarised article in the Mail on Sunday, in which he said his doubting of Meghan was condemned as "a racist hate crime", the controversial media figure said it is time to "cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture". While also rounding on the Duke Of Sussex for his part in a "disgraceful betrayal" of the Queen, Morgan said the intense fallout from his voicing disbelief of Meghan in her interview with Oprah Winfrey was "outrageous". Highlighting that there are differences between "someone's truth" and "actual truth", Morgan said he could not be labelled racist simply because he did not believe parts of Meghan's interview. He also noted that her credibility had subsequently been eroded by news that she and Harry had not been married in private three days before their official wedding, as she had told the US chat show host. Morgan also insisted he was not making light of Meghan attesting to have had suicidal thoughts while in the royal family, but doubted her claim that she was told by court officials not to seek help. He said it is outrageous that Sharon Osbourne has now quit US show The Talk as she was "driven out for the crime of defending me" against her colleague who said Morgan was racist "simply because I disbelieve Meghan Markle". But he said what had happened to him and Osbourne in the past fortnight "isn't really about Ms Markle". "She (Meghan) is just one of many whiny, privileged, hypocritical celebrities who now cynically exploit victimhood to suppress free speech, value their own version of the truth above the actual truth, and seek to cancel anyone that deviates from their woke world view or who dares to challenge the veracity of their inflammatory statements," Morgan wrote. "No, it's about a far bigger issue than one delusional duchess, and that's everyone's right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it."