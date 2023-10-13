Houston stuns West Virginia on final play Hail Mary

Donovan Smith threw up a prayer and Stephon Johnson answered it for the Houston Cougars in a Thursday night Big 12 game.

West Virginia had taken a 39-35 lead but Houston had one more chance.

Smith threw a pass to the end zone and it wound up as his fourth TD pass of the game when Johnson caught it 49 yards later.

No one will forget the Cougars’ first Big 12 victory.

THE HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN!! @UHCOUGARFB GET THE GAME WINNER WITH SECONDS LEFT!!! 🙌 😎 pic.twitter.com/4jE0xAxO94 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2023

The Hail Mary happened after West Virginia scored to take the lead with 12 seconds left.

WITH 22 SECONDS TO GO, @WVUfootball GETS THE TOUCHDOWN TO TAKE THE LEAD! 🔥 😤 pic.twitter.com/PjtjSmnHSu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2023

A bird’s-eye view.

Check out my view of it https://t.co/kRQURmqKYg — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) October 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire