Houston stuns West Virginia on final play Hail Mary

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Donovan Smith threw up a prayer and Stephon Johnson answered it for the Houston Cougars in a Thursday night Big 12 game.

West Virginia had taken a 39-35 lead but Houston had one more chance.

Smith threw a pass to the end zone and it wound up as his fourth TD pass of the game when Johnson caught it 49 yards later.

No one will forget the Cougars’ first Big 12 victory.

The Hail Mary happened after West Virginia scored to take the lead with 12 seconds left.

A bird’s-eye view.

