Houston still No. 1, while Marquette and Kansas tumble in USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) looks to pass the ball against Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.

Houston does not have a problem. The Cougars retain the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports men's basketball coaches poll, leading the rankings for a second consecutive week with 28 of 32 first-place votes. Though, it wasn't easy as they beat Oklahoma on a last-second shot by Jamal Shead.

The next three teams in the poll also remain unchanged. Connecticut stays at No. 2 with three first-place nods. The final No. 1 vote goes to No. 3 Purdue. Tennessee holds at No. 4, and Arizona rejoins the top five vaulting ahead of No. 6 Iowa State.

North Carolina and Duke claim the No. 7 and No. 8 positions, respectively, on the verge of their season-ending rematch Saturday. Marquette slips four places to No. 9 after its loss to Creighton, which moves back into the top 10.

TOP 25; Complete USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

Illinois makes the biggest gain of the week, climbing four spots to No. 12. Kansas falls six positions to No. 15, its lowest ranking of the season and first time outside the top 10 since its No. 11 finish in the 2022-23 campaign.

Brigham Young rejoins the poll at No. 23. Dayton is the week’s lone dropout.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College basketball poll: Houston still No. 1. Marquette, Kansas tumble