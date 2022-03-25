Houston stifles Arizona’s offense, headed to second-straight Elite 8
Yahoo Sports analyst and former UNC Tar Heel KJ Smith takes you through 5 Houston’s 72–60 upset win over 1 Arizona in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
The Steelers make a big trade up in this new mock draft.
President Biden warned Thursday that there could be global food shortages resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and announced steps to prevent a potential crisis."We did talk about food shortages. And it's going to be real. The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia, it's imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well," Biden said at a press conference from Brussels...
Six girls, including a 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-olds, were killed while riding in a 2015 Chevrolet Spark in Tishomingo.
Connor Lambert, who used to play football for the local high school, was killed when his home lifted off its stilts and flew over his neighbor's house.
The Dolphins have an abundance of riches at the wide receiver position. They drafted Jaylen Waddle in the first round last spring; they signed Cedrick Wilson in free agency; and they traded for Tyreek Hill. It led them to cut Allen Hurns on Thursday. Will the team make more moves at the position? Barry Jackson [more]
Government employees, such as those serving on presidential boards, "may not be candidates in partisan elections," per the Hatch Act.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address Wednesday that about 100,000 people are enduring "inhumane conditions" in the southeastern port city of Mariupol as they contend with a relentless attack by Russian forces .What he's saying: Zelensky said Mariupol's citizens were completely blockaded by Russia's military. "No food, no water, no medicine," he said. "Under constant shelling, under constant bombing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with
United States coach Gregg Berhalter believes the odds are against his team getting a positive result against Mexico in their crunch 2022 World Cup qualifying clash at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday.
The victim reported being in and out of consciousness and that she did not have her drink with her at all times, according to court documents.
Americans Mariah Bell and Alysa Liu are second and fourth after the world figure skating championships short program.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry met with the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team before its NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game vs. Gonzaga.
"She'll be confirmed," Leahy said. "It'll be a tremendous improvement to the Supreme Court but it's been a sad day for the US Senate."
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spent Tuesday at Liberty’s Pro Day workout to watch quarterback Malik Willis perform and they were back together again in Oxford, Mississippi on Wednesday. It was Ole Miss’ Pro Day this time and Matt Corral was the quarterback who was the center of attention. [more]
Rickea Jackson, a transfer from Mississippi State, has committed to the Tennessee Lady Vols. She was the SEC's leading scorer before transferring.
Paul Pelosi bought $2.2 million worth of Tesla stocks amid debates on Capitol Hill on whether lawmakers and their spouses should trade individual stocks.
Mike Tomlin is working hard to scout the 2022 quarterback class.
Yahoo Sports analyst and former UNC Tar Heel KJ Smith takes you through 4 Arkansas’ shocking 63-55 upset win over 1 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Norwegian and Royal Caribbean have a feature that might help them win customers from Carnival Cruise Lines.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski said last week that there’s a “very good chance” he’ll return to the Buccaneers. But there’s still a chance he won’t. According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski is still undecided as to whether or not he’d like to play in 2022. But Rosenhaus noted Tampa Bay has offered Gronkowski the opportunity [more]
Former longtime Michigan State basketball assistant coach Dane Fife has been let go by Indiana after just one season