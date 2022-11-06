Houston, SMU combine for 906 passing yards, 16 TD throws

Houston and SMU staged an air show on Saturday in American Athletic Conference action.

Clayton Tune and Tanner Mordecai combined for 906 passing yards and 16 TD throws as the Mustangs survived the Cougars, 77-63.

Final in Dallas: SMU 77, Houston 63 It was the highest-scoring regulation game in FBS history. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 6, 2022

Tune of the Cougars was 36-of-53 for 527 yards with 7 touchdowns (and 3 picks)

Mordecai threw 7 of his 9 TD passes in the first half. He finished 28-of-37 for 379 yards.

Houston had 3 receivers go over the 100-yard mark; SMU had 1.

🚨 🚨 🚨 WE HAVE THE RECORD🚨 🚨 🚨 Houston scores a touchdown to trim SMU’s lead to 77-63 with 3:37 left. 140 total points is the most in an FBS regulation game in the AP poll era (since 1936). Now aiming for 146 (7-OT A&M-LSU game in 2018) — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire