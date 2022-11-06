Breaking News:

Astros win World Series thanks to monster Alvarez homer in Game 6

Houston, SMU combine for 906 passing yards, 16 TD throws

1
Barry Werner
·1 min read

Houston and SMU staged an air show on Saturday in American Athletic Conference action.

Clayton Tune and Tanner Mordecai combined for 906 passing yards and 16 TD throws as the Mustangs survived the Cougars, 77-63.

Tune of the Cougars was 36-of-53 for 527 yards with 7 touchdowns (and 3 picks)

Mordecai threw 7 of his 9 TD passes in the first half. He finished 28-of-37 for 379 yards.

Houston had 3 receivers go over the 100-yard mark; SMU had 1.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories