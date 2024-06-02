Houston we have a Rutgers commitment! Jourdin Houston commits this weekend

Rutgers football’s recruiting roll continued on Sunday with the commitment of three-star wide receiver Jourdin Houston. Rutgers has pulled in multiple commitments this official visit weekend.

Houston has a strong Power Five offer list that includes Boston College, UConn, Duke, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Wake Forest. The commitment is a major recruiting win for Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano.

He will attend St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Connecticut) this fall.

Rivals ranks Houston as the sixth-best player in Connecticut and the No. 99 wide receiver in the class of 2025. He is ranked the No. 69 wide receiver in the nation by 247Sports.

His commitment was made public by Houston via his social media:

AGTG.

We at the crib Scarlet Nation ♠️

Respect is due#CHOP25🪓 pic.twitter.com/bGkxMADTvb — Jourdin 9 Houston ♠️ (@HoustonJourdin) June 2, 2024

Rutgers has had a big weekend, marking the first official visit weekend in style. Several commitments came rolling in for the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, starting with defensive lineman Miron Gurman.

Those were followed by interior defensive lineman Braxton Kyle from Georgia and three-star Florida edge Raedyn Bruens, who just recently pulled in an offer from Miami.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire