Houston Roughnecks to play at Rice Stadium for 2024 season instead of TDECU Stadium

HOUSTON - The United Football League on Friday announced that the Houston Roughnecks will play the 2024 UFL season at Rice Stadium, on the campus of Rice University.

"Rice Stadium will be a great home for our Roughnecks, and we can’t wait to deliver a phenomenal football product and fan experience that is uniquely H-Town," said Russ Brandon, president/CEO of the UFL.

Rice Stadium has served as the home field for the Rice Owls since it opened in 1950 and has a rich history in professional football as well. The Houston Oilers played their home games on campus from 1966-68 and six years later, the stadium hosted Super Bowl VIII between the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, becoming one of only four on-campus venues to host the NFL’s championship game.

The facility also served as a practice facility for the Atlanta Falcons before Super Bowl LI in 2017.

"Rice Stadium has been the scene for countless thrilling moments in the rich football history of the city of Houston, and we look forward to adding to this legacy by hosting the Roughnecks during the historic debut season of the UFL," said Rice Vice President & Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland. "This is an exciting time at Rice, and we welcome the Greater Houston and Rice communities to join with the fans of the Roughnecks on campus this spring."

Founded in 1912, Rice is a global research university located in the heart of Houston. The university is across the street from the Texas Medical Center, the world’s largest medical complex, and within walking distance or a short METRORail ride to the renowned Museum District, the Innovation District, and the downtown financial and cultural districts.

Rice will be the only university-based stadium to host a UFL team. "We’re going to build an exciting atmosphere at Rice Stadium, one that is worthy of Roughneck nation and its most passionate fans," said Houston Roughnecks Head Coach CJ Johnson. "I hope all Houstonians will join us for an incredible season of spring football at Rice, and together, let’s protect the ‘Rig!’"

The 2023 Roughnecks completed last season at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium, which is currently undergoing significant stadium construction and facility renovations.

Roughnecks season ticket holders can contact the ticket department at 346-568-1753 or tickets@uflroughnecks.com with questions regarding the 2024 season at Rice University.

Current season ticket holders will have priority in finding a comparable seat.

New season ticket deposits for the Roughnecks’ upcoming season are on sale now at theufl.com/tickets. Season Ticket Members with money already in their account for 2024 will have the first opportunity to select their seats.

The UFL’s 10-game regular season kicks off on Saturday, March 30.

For more information, visit TheUFL.com.