Houston Roughnecks clobber Orlando Guardians in XFL 2023 play
A mismatch on paper proved to be exactly that on the field Saturday as the Houston Roughnecks remained perfect, battering the winless Orlando Guardians, 44-16.
The outcome never was in doubt as early as the first quarter when Houston scored 20 straight points.
Brandon Silvers completed 24-of-30 passes for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Roughnecks used the double-forward pass for a touchdown as Jontre Kirklin threw a 49-yard pass to Deontay Burnett.
Jontre Kirklin was HYPE after throwing for a TD then catching a TD 😤@XFLRoughnecks | @XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/wDjP0iFF5v
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 12, 2023
Dejoun Lee had a pair of rushing TDs for Houston, which had 95 yards on the ground in the second half after going for -1 in the first 30 minutes.
Paxton Lynch threw for 230 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown pass to Charleston Rambo in the mismatch.
81 yards to the house 🎯@CharlestonRambo | @PaxtonLynch
pic.twitter.com/2H0tQOdcBs
— Orlando Guardians (@XFLGuardians) March 12, 2023
Wade Phillips and Houston are 4-0, while Terrell Buckley and Orlando are 0-4.