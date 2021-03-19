Houston Rockets trade Tucker to Bucks in four-player deal

P.J. Tucker was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in an NBA deal

P.J. Tucker, who had asked for a trade from the Houston Rockets, was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday as part of a four-player NBA deal with draft picks.

The Rockets entered a rebuilding stage with earlier trades of James Harden and Russell Westbrook and Tucker, a 35-year-old forward in the final year of his contract, wanted to join a contending club.

Houston sent Tucker and Latvian forward Rodions Kurucs to the Bucks for guard D.J. Augustin, big man D.J. Wilson and Milwaukee's 2023 first-round NBA Draft pick.

Milwaukee also got back its 2022 first-round NBA Draft pick, which the Rockets had obtained from Cleveland in a four-team deal earlier this season.

"P.J. Tucker checks all the boxes," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. "He's a great teammate who brings a veteran presence with playoff experience."

Tucker is averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season.

Kurucs went from Brooklyn to Houston earlier this season as part of the deal for Harden.

