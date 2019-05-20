Houston Rockets' team Twitter account suspended for violating rules originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Things just aren't going well for the Rockets.

About a week and a half ago, the Warriors ended Houston's season for the fourth time in the last five seasons, as the Kevin Durant-less Dubs went in to Houston and eliminated the Rockets in their second-round NBA playoff series.

Over the weekend, the team fired its defensive coordinator, Jeff Bzdelik.

And on Monday:

How are things going for the Houston Rockets? Answer: pic.twitter.com/5IWzqeeqXk — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 20, 2019

At this point, we have no clue what triggered the suspension.

Oh, and how could we forget general manager Daryl Morey's strange tweet late last Friday night:

vs the Warriors the last 3 years in the playoffs --



Houston: 5-8



Rest of NBA: 5-34

-------------------

Clips 2-4

Pels 1-4

Spurs 1-8

Cavs 1-8

Jazz 0-4

Blazers 0-6



h/t @IzakDavid13

























— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 18, 2019

Houston, we have a problem (sorry).

