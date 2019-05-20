Houston Rockets' team Twitter account suspended for violating rules
Things just aren't going well for the Rockets.
About a week and a half ago, the Warriors ended Houston's season for the fourth time in the last five seasons, as the Kevin Durant-less Dubs went in to Houston and eliminated the Rockets in their second-round NBA playoff series.
Over the weekend, the team fired its defensive coordinator, Jeff Bzdelik.
And on Monday:
How are things going for the Houston Rockets? Answer: pic.twitter.com/5IWzqeeqXk
— Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 20, 2019
At this point, we have no clue what triggered the suspension.
Oh, and how could we forget general manager Daryl Morey's strange tweet late last Friday night:
vs the Warriors the last 3 years in the playoffs --
Houston: 5-8
Rest of NBA: 5-34
-------------------
Clips 2-4
Pels 1-4
Spurs 1-8
Cavs 1-8
Jazz 0-4
Blazers 0-6
h/t @IzakDavid13
— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 18, 2019
Houston, we have a problem (sorry).