Russell Westbrook tries, and fails, with trash talk to Damian Lillard in loss

As if there was any doubt, Wednesday night proved that the feud between Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard is alive and well.

This time, however, Lillard clearly got the last laugh.

Westbrook, while guarded by Lillard early in the fourth quarter of the Houston Rockets’ 117-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, drew a foul and earned a trip to the free throw line.

Naturally, he started chirping at Lillard.

“A foul is a bucket,” Westbrook was heard yelling. “Can't guard me. Impossible.”

The Lillard-Westbrook feud is alive and well, rages on pic.twitter.com/LmNRP5KoB9 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 16, 2020

While he does deserve credit for picking up a foul and earning a pair of free throws, Westbrook picked an unusual time to start talking smack.

First of all, the Blazers held a 14-point lead when Westbrook was fouled. It’s hard to talk trash while in a double-digit hole and be taken seriously.

And, perhaps most importantly, Westbrook didn’t follow through. He missed the first shot from the charity stripe. Clearly, Lillard’s foul was a good one.

Westbrook still had an impressive night overall, despite picking up their third loss in four games. He finished with a triple-double, dropping 31 points with 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Lillard led the Blazers with 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds of his own, and went a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Even though Westbrook may have had the better statistical outing, Lillard got the win in the end.

And, clearly, Westbrook’s comments didn’t bother him one bit.

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers got the last laugh on Wednesday in more ways than one. (AP/Michael Wyke)

