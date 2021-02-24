Houston Rockets release DeMarcus Cousins after 25 games

  • Houston Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins, right, goes to the basket against Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have released DeMarcus Cousins after just 25 games.

Cousins was waived this week after signing a $2.3 million contract with Houston in the offseason. He returned to the court this season after missing all of last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

The 30-year-old Cousins was averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this season playing in a reserve role.

The four-time All-Star has averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds in an 11-year career in which he also played with Sacramento, New Orleans and Golden State.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

