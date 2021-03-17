Report: Rockets trade PJ Tucker to Bucks for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson

PJ Tucker is headed to Wisconsin.

The Houston Rockets agreed to trade Tucker and Rodions Kurucs to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In exchange, the Bucks sent DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson to Houston. The two teams are also swapping two future first round draft picks.

Sources: Houston is trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick. Houston also gets right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's FRP pick unless it falls 1-9. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Milwaukee then sent forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns, per Wojnarowski . The deals, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, will end up saving the Bucks roughly $3 million in cap space.

Milwaukee goes from $441,539 below the hard cap to $3.5M by shedding the DJ Wilson ($4.5M), DJ Augustin ($6.7M) and Torrey Craig ($1.6M) contract.



They now have 2 open roster spots.



PJ Tucker is extension eligible for 2 years-$17M with Milwaukee. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 17, 2021

Tucker has averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season with the Rockets, his fourth with the team. The 35-year-old, who has been in the league since 2006, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Kurucs has appeared in just 11 games for Houston this season, his third in the league. He was sent to the Rockets in the blockbuster deal that moved James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January.

Augustin has averaged 6.1 points in more than 19 minutes per game this season in Milwaukee, mostly off the bench. The 33-year-old, who went No. 9 overall in the 2008 draft to the Charlotte Hornets, signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Bucks before the season. Wilson has appeared in just 12 games this season, his fourth in the league.

Craig signed a deal with the Bucks before the season started after his initial three-year stint in the league with the Denver Nuggets. He appeared in just 18 games in Milwaukee, and averaged 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

