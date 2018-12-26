Houston Rockets’ P.J. Tucker Wears $20K Nike LeBron Sneakers During NBA Christmas Game

Every time Houston Rockets’ forward P.J. Tucker hits the court, he proves he has one of the best sneaker collections in the NBA.

In last night’s Christmas Day game between the Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, Tucker broke out the unreleased “Stewie Griffin” Nike LeBron 6, which is selling for more than $20,000 on the secondary marketplace Grailed. The pair never released to the public and is known to best one of the rarest “grails” from the Nike LeBron line.

The kicks are inspired by the classic cartoon character Stewie Griffin’s outfit from the TV show “Family Guy,” featuring an animated graphic print on the upper. With only a handful of pairs rumored to be in existence, it’s no surprise Tucker is one of the few individuals to own the highly coveted shoe, as he regularly leaves the sneaker world buzzing after an appearance.

For the second half, Tucker made a footwear swap and changed into his Nike Hyperdunk X Low PEs in a red and gold colorway.

PJ Tucker with the halftime #NBAXmas #NBAKicks change! : Nike Hyperdunk X Low P.E. pic.twitter.com/eGDNCwg6Hq — NBA Kicks (@nbakicks) December 25, 2018





For his pregame outfit, he wore an outfit resembling the aforementioned cartoon character with red overalls and light blue sneakers that also happened to be another highly sought-after style — the Tom Sachs NikeCraft Mars Yard Overshoe.

Tucker and his Rockets team came up with a huge victory against the Thunder, which put him at 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes of action last night.

