Houston Rockets GM on trade deadline: 'We're definitely a buyer'

General manager Daryl Morey says the Houston Rockets hope to make some moves at the trade deadline.

Speaking after the Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors 135-134 in overtime, Morey talked at length about Houston's goal to bring home the franchise's first title since 1995.

In order to do that Morey knows they have to recruit the right players to go with their current roster, working alongside Chris Paul, James Harden, Clint Capela and Eric Gordon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When asked how active Houston will be when it comes to the trade deadline on February 7, Morey said the franchise is looking to add a piece that will give the team an upgrade.

"So what do they say - buyers v sellers? We're definitely a buyer," Morey told The Athletic.

"I think we've been trying to win the title for a while, and we had a couple of years before we got James where we probably didn't have as much of a chance to win, where we were probably a little more future-focused.

"But since James has been here we've been buyers at the deadline and hopefully something comes along that we think can help our chances to win the title. We've had a few years where we don't, so we don't force it, but we're going to be looking for something to hopefully upgrade the team."

Harden had his fifth straight 40-point game as he led Houston to the overtime victory on Thursday. He was traded to the Rockets from the Oklahoma City Thunder in October 2012, and Morey says Houston want to do everything they can to maximise the 29-year-old's prime years.

"It’s special. He's doing stuff that no one in NBA history has done, or very few," Morey said of Harden. "You work in the league your whole life to work with a player as good as James, and it's very humbling.

Story continues

"We don’t take it for granted any day. Myself, the front office, [owner] Tilman Fertitta, we feel a big responsibility to make sure that while he's in his peak years - which we feel will be for many years - that we're maximising every minute of that."

Morey reiterated that the franchise's focus remains on winning the title, acknowledging they will likely have to get past the Warriors, who have won back-to-back titles.

"We're obsessed with winning the championship," he added. "But obviously, [the Warriors are] in the way pretty much every year.

"I mean they're obviously an unbelievable team again, and we think we can get there and give them a real run for their money again. So we've been getting better throughout the season, and that was our plan, and so we're hoping to peak in April. And we'll see. Game on."