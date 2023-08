When Houston Rockets face each NBA team in 2023-24 regular season

With games starting in October, the 2023-24 schedule has been released for the Houston Rockets ahead of a grueling 82-game grind. Broadcast information for each matchup is available here.

Led by Ime Udoka as the new head coach and offseason veteran additions such as Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green, the rebuilding Rockets have hopes of taking a leap forward this season.

Even so, expectations should be kept in check. For a mostly young team that went 22-60 last season while finishing last in the Western Conference for three straight years, even making a push for the West’s 2023-24 play-in tournament would constitute major growth.

Thus, for many NBA fans in Houston, part of the incentive to take in games at Toyota Center and watch their local team on television involves watching title contenders from elsewhere across the league.

With that in mind, here’s an alphabetically sorted list of when each team faces the Rockets (home and away) this season. Two games from Dec. 4-9 will be added at a later date depending on results from the NBA’s new in-season tournament, which is played in November.

Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Dec. 20, Hawks at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Feb. 10, Rockets at Hawks, 6:30 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Boston Celtics

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Jan. 13, Rockets at Celtics, 6 p.m. CT

Jan. 21, Celtics at Rockets, 6 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 3, Nets at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Jan. 27, Rockets at Nets, 5 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Nov. 1, Hornets at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Jan. 26, Rockets at Hornets, 6 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls

Photo by Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 10, Rockets at Bulls, 7 p.m. CT

March 21, Bulls at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dec. 18, Rockets at Cavaliers, 6 p.m. CT

March 16, Cavaliers at Rockets, 4 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 28, Rockets at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. CT (in-season tournament)

Dec. 22, Mavericks at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

March 31, Mavericks at Rockets, 6 p.m. CT

April 7, Rockets at Mavericks, 2:30 p.m. CT (NBA TV)

Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets

Photo by Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 12, Nuggets at Rockets, 6 p.m. CT

Nov. 24, Nuggets at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT (in-season tournament)

Nov. 29, Rockets at Nuggets, 8 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jan. 1, Pistons at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Jan. 12, Rockets at Pistons, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Photo by Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 29, Warriors at Rockets, 6 p.m. CT (home opener)

Nov. 20, Rockets at Warriors, 9 p.m. CT

April 4, Warriors at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 10, Pacers at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT (preseason)

Dec. 26, Pacers at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT (NBA TV)

Feb. 6, Rockets at Pacers, 6 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Nov. 17, Rockets at Clippers, 9:30 p.m. CT (in-season tournament)

March 6, Clippers at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

April 14, Rockets at Clippers, 2:30 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 8, Lakers at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Nov. 19, Rockets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m. CT

Dec. 2, Rockets at Lakers, 9:30 p.m. CT

Jan. 29, Lakers at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Nov. 22, Grizzlies at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Dec. 13, Grizzlies at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Dec. 15, Rockets at Grizzlies, 7 p.m. CT

Feb. 14, Rockets at Grizzlies, 7 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Miami Heat

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 20, Heat at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT (preseason)

Jan. 8, Rockets at Heat, 6:30 p.m. CT

April 5, Heat at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Photo by Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 17, Rockets at Bucks, 6 p.m. CT

Jan. 6, Bucks at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 5, Timberwolves at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Feb. 4, Rockets at Timberwolves, 6 p.m. CT

April 2, Rockets at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Photo by Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 12, Rockets at Pelicans, 7 p.m. CT (preseason in Birmingham, Alabama)

Nov. 10, Pelicans at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT (in-season tournament)

Dec. 23, Rockets at Pelicans, 6 p.m. CT

Jan. 31, Pelicans at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Feb. 22, Rockets at Pelicans, 6 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. New York Knicks

Photo by Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 17, Rockets at Knicks, 6:30 p.m. CT

Feb. 12, Knicks at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb. 25, Thunder at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Feb. 27, Rockets at Thunder, 7 p.m. CT

March 27, Rockets at Thunder, 7 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Orlando Magic

Photo by Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 25, Rockets at Magic, 6 p.m. CT (regular-season opener)

April 9, Magic at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT (fan appreciation night)

Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

Photo by Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 27, Suns at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Feb. 23, Suns at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Feb. 29, Rockets at Suns, 8 p.m. CT

March 2, Rockets at Suns, 8 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 29, 76ers at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Jan. 15, Rockets at 76ers, 12 p.m. CT (NBA TV)

Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Photo by Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 24, Trail Blazers at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

March 8, Rockets at Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. CT

March 25, Trail Blazers at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

April 12, Rockets at Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nov. 4, Kings at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Nov. 6, Kings at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

March 10, Rockets at Kings, 5 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Photo by Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 16, Rockets at Spurs, 7 p.m. CT (preseason)

Oct. 18, Rockets at Spurs, 7 p.m. CT (preseason)

Oct. 27, Rockets at Spurs, 7 p.m. CT

Dec. 11, Spurs at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

March 5, Spurs at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

March 12, Rockets at Spurs, 7:30 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

Feb. 2, Raptors at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

Feb. 9, Rockets at Raptors, 6:30 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Utah Jazz

Photo by Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 20, Jazz at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

March 23, Jazz at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

March 29, Rockets at Jazz, 8:30 p.m. CT

April 11, Rockets at Jazz, 8 p.m. CT

Rockets vs. Washington Wizards

Photo by Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

March 14, Wizards at Rockets, 7 p.m. CT

March 19, Rockets at Wizards, 6 p.m. CT

[lawrence-related id=116042,115991]

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire