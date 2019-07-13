Report: Rockets reach deal with Anthony Bennett, will invite former No. 1 pick to training camp

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Bennett has been invited to attend the Houston Rockets' training camp this fall. (Melissa Renwick/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Bennett is getting another shot to make it onto an NBA roster.

Bennett agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Houston Rockets on Friday night and has been invited to their training camp this fall, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen.

Rockets will invite Anthony Bennett, the first pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, to training camp, source said. Still working on details of the deal. Bennett has spent the past four seasons in the G League, most recently with Agua Caliente. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) July 13, 2019

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Bennett with the top overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, though the former UNLV standout only appeared in 52 games off the bench. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves that next season — a deal that sent Kevin Love to Cleveland — but had a minimal impact there, too.

Bennett then spent one season with both the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets, however played in just 42 games over two years while bouncing back and forth in the G-League.

The 26-year-old spent the last four seasons in the developmental league and played the entire season last year with the Los Angeles Clippers’ G-League affiliate in Agua Caliente. He averaged 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25 games for the Clippers.

While he still has a ways to go, Bennett appears to be getting yet another shot to live up to his selection as a No. 1 overall pick. If it works out, he could be a welcome addition to the Rockets next season and provide James Harden and newly-signed point guard Russell Westbrook significant help off the bench.

