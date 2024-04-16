Houston Rockets’ Boban Marjanović Intentionally Misses Shot So Fans Could Have Free Chick-fil-A

“He’s a man of the people!”

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

You can count on Boban Marjanović to give the people what they want.

The Houston Rockets’ big man showed Los Angeles Clippers fans some real Southern hospitality by intentionally missing two free throws and triggering a Chick-fil-A promotion Sunday.

As part of a partnership between the Clippers and the Georgia-based chicken chain, attendees can receive a free chicken sandwich any time a visiting team misses two consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter. With the Rockets already eliminated from playoff contention going into Sunday’s game, Marjanović took advantage of his free throw opportunity to treat spectators to some complimentary Chick-fil-A.

With less than five minutes to go in the fourth quarter and the Rockets up 105-97, Marjanović answered the call from fans at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

After he missed his first shot, the crowd started chanting about the free chicken sandwich. The beloved 7’-4” center turned to the audience and appeared to mouth “I got you” and “chicken on me” before sending the ball sailing into the rim.

“He gave them chicken!” the announcers exclaimed as the crowd cheered, waving giant cardboard chicken sandwiches. “He’s a man of the people!”

Marjanović, 35, has been with the Rockets since 2022, but he spent the 2018–19 season with the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Despite his intentionally flubbed foul (fowl?), the Rockets won the game 116-105, ending their season with a record of 41-41.



Read the original article on Southern Living.