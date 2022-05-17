Houston RHP Odorizzi stretchered off field in Boston

·1 min read
Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi winds up for a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
In this article:
BOSTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi collapsed running to cover first base in the fifth inning Monday night against the Boston Red Sox and was taken off the Fenway Park field on a stretcher.

Odorizzi, who entered the game with a 15 2/3 inning shutout streak, appeared to twist his left leg awkwardly on the delivery to Kiké Hernandez. When he turned to cover first base, he took a step and then sprawled out, face down, on the grass.

He remained there after the out was recorded, and Astros staff rushed to tend to him. He was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off.

Odorizzi was 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA this season. The Red Sox led 2-1 when he left the game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

