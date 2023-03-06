Houston retains No. 1 spot, while UCLA, Purdue move up in USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) celebrates with teammates J'Wan Roberts (13) and Marcus Sasser after he scored the game-winning basket against Memphis at FedExForum.
Houston retains the No. 1 ranking in the USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball coaches poll heading into conference tournament week.

The Cougars preserved their spot in the poll thanks to Sunday’s buzzer-beater at Memphis, and with a couple of other top-five squads losing over the weekend Houston grabbed 29 of 31 first-place votes.

UCLA moves up a couple of positions to No. 2, closing the regular season strong with a home sweep of the Pac-12’s Arizona schools. Purdue also climbs two spots to No. 3 after finishing atop the Big Ten.

Kansas slips a spot to No. 4 but still received a pair of first-place votes with the Big 12 regular season title in hand. Alabama falls three places to No. 5 after a loss at No. 18 Texas A&M.

No. 6 Marquette, No. 7 Texas and No. 9 Arizona hold steady, while No. 8 Gonzaga swaps places with Baylor to round out the top 10.

Some familiar names rejoin the Top 25, headed by No. 21 Duke following their season-ending win at North Carolina. Kentucky also returns to the rankings at No. 24 as the Wildcats enter the SEC tournament. Northwestern regains the No. 25 spot by a single poll point ahead of Providence.

The Friars are joined with Pittsburgh and Maryland as the week’s dropouts.

