Houston QB Donovan Smith will try to repeat OU's success against Texas football's defense

Before the wounds inflicted by the slashing runs of Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel have even healed, the Texas defense must get ready for another signal-caller not afraid to use his legs: Houston’s Donovan Smith. And Smith comes with his own painful memories for the Longhorns, considering what he did to them last season as the quarterback for Texas Tech.

A year ago, Smith threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns on 37-of-55 passing without an interception and ran for 42 yards and a score in the Red Raiders’ 37-34 overtime win in Lubbock. He transferred to Houston in the offseason but is still a puzzle that the No. 8 Longhorns (5-1, 2-1) must solve.

“He's a great quarterback,” Texas defensive back Jahdae Baron said. “He has a lot of talent, and he has some great receivers (at Houston) that they helped him.”

'He's a big guy': Smith has defense's attention

Barron, who proudly describes himself as a keen student of the game, says Houston’s offense bears some similarities to Texas Tech's. Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen runs his scheme as one of the original Air Raid disciples, and Tech’s offense still has Air Raid roots, even though its been 12 years since Mike Leach orchestrated the attack.

“They (the offenses) have some similarities,” Barron said. “I feel like (Smith) brought some of those plays that worked for him. They do a lot of QB sneaks with him, and he has a great arm and trusts his receivers with the deep balls. And he’s a big guy; we’re going to have to tackle him.”

Tackling the quarterback could be a concern, based on Texas’ last game. Gabriel dashed for 113 yards on a variety of designed runs and scrambles in Oklahoma’s 34-30 win Oct. 7 in Dallas. Lots of those runs came on critical third downs and in obvious passing situations, when he took advantage of some gaps in the Longhorns’ pass-rushing lanes.

“They’ll probably have a lot of designed runs after the game that we just played,” Barron said. “They’ll probably be doing a copycat offense.”

A receiver at heart, Smith has caught on

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Smith brings a more physical style to the running game than Gabriel, a 5-11, 190-pound scrapper who avoided the big hits. A former receiver at Bishop Gorman High School in his hometown of Las Vegas, Smith didn’t become a full-time quarterback until he moved to West Texas his senior year of high school and enrolled at Wolfforth Frenship outside of Lubbock.

Smith still shows a bit of a receiver’s elusiveness even though he’s long outgrown the position. For the season, he has gained 296 yards on 52 carries for Houston (3-3, 1-2). His official numbers of 196 yards on 67 carries take into account sacks allowed by Houston.

Smith's ability to make good decisions in Houston's run-pass option game as well as his bruising running style will provide a unique challenge for the Texas defense this season, said Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

"He's such a big, physical guy," Sarkisian said. "It's not so much of the elite speed of the mobile quarterback, but the fact of how big he is and that he falls forward and then he can run so physical. We learned that last year (against Texas Tech) on a couple of short-yardage runs and a fourth-down run that was a critical play and he breaks a tackle to get a first down. It's really important with him that we tackle really well."

Of course, Smith's arm remains his best attribute. He averages 266 yards passing and has 13 touchdown tosses, including a dramatic Hail Mary last week that handed West Virginia its first loss in Big 12 play.

Have the Horns learned from playing Smith last year?

Texas linebacker David Gbenda remembers how much trouble Smith gave the Longhorns last year. If No. 8 Texas (5-1, 2-1) hopes to rebound from its first loss of the season and live up to the expectations of being a 23½-point favorite, he knows it’ll have to corral Smith.

“He will try to use his legs when he needs to, like we saw during a couple third-down conversions (against West Virginia),” Gbenda said. “But what I've noticed from him is he's very comfortable and calm in the pocket now, and he's leading the U of H offense. He's very good. And he's a good leader and has a good arm, so we’ve got to pressure him to try to make him force throws and just get him out of his comfort zone.”

Fellow linebacker Jaylan Ford said he’s eager to apply some of the lessons that Texas tried to learn in its open week against Smith, especially on the heels of what happened in the Cotton Bowl.

“I think that was just a good thing for us to see earlier in the season rather than later,” Ford said, referring to Gabriel’s ability to make plays on the ground. “We just need to make sure everybody has their pass-rush lanes on the D-line and have a strategy on how guys are covered. As a defense, you want to make sure that we keep him from getting outside the pocket.”

Saturday's game

No. 8 Texas (5-1, 2-1) at Houston (3-3, 1-2), 3 p.m., Fox, 1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

