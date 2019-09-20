Houston QB D'Eriq King breaks FBS record previously held by Tim Tebow

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King broke an FBS record previously held by Tim Tebow on Thursday night vs. Tulane. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King broke an FBS record previously held by Tim Tebow on Thursday night.

In the second quarter on the road against Tulane, King broke loose for an awesome 35-yard touchdown run to extend his team’s lead to 28-7. Tulane sent a blitz, but King adeptly side-stepped the free rusher, broke into the secondary and sprinted past three other defenders into the end zone.

(via ESPN)

It looked even better from the end zone camera.

(via ESPN)

With the score, it marked the 15th straight game that King has thrown for at least one touchdown and also ran for at least one touchdown, passing a mark previously held by Tebow, a college football legend. Tebow, of course, starred at Florida from 2006 to 2009, won the Heisman Trophy and led the Gators to two BCS national championships.

Albeit not on the same level as Tebow, King has been one of college football’s most exciting players in recent years. King actually started his UH career as a receiver before emerging as the team’s best option at quarterback late in the 2017 season.

In 2018, King threw for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 674 yards and 14 more scores. His streak of one passing TD and one rushing TD began in Week 1 last year, but his season ended prematurely when he tore his ACL late in the season (against Tulane, coincidentally).

But King rebounded admirably from the injury and was ready to go in Week 1 this year. Entering Thursday night’s game, he had 434 passing yards, 196 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

