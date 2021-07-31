Houston, we have a problem: Edge Justin Houston to sign with Steelers rival

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In this article:
When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens this season, their defensive front will have a different flavor.

According to a source of ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former All-Pro edge rusher Justin Houston has reached an agreement with the Steelers’ rival Ravens.

Entering his 11th season in the NFL, Houston is a four-time Pro Bowler who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL draft. In 2014, Houston compiled the best season for a pass-rusher in Chiefs franchise history with 22 sacks.

At 32, Houston isn’t the player he once was but does provide an upgrade to the Ravens defense.

