Houston, we have a problem: Boneheaded rules violation costs Adam Schenk one stroke

Adam Schenk learned an important lesson on Saturday: never assume. We all know the saying about “assuming.”

Schenk, a 29-year-old golfer seeking his first PGA Tour title this week at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, was penalized a shot after picking up his ball in the fifth fairway while playing the third round at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Why would a PGA Tour pro even think of lifting his ball? Well, for good reason. The first two rounds of the tournament were played under preferred lies, AKA lift, clean and cheat, which meant he had been allowed to do so. But the local rule wasn’t enacted for Saturday’s third round. Apparently, Schenk didn’t get the memo.

Playing in the second-to-last group after a Friday 64, Schenk found the fairway at the fifth after a drive of 252 yards at the par 4, and had 153 yards to the hole.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Scores | Yardage book | Photos

Lifting his ball was a violation of Rule 9.4, and cost him a one-stroke penalty. Schenk carded a bogey on the hole.

Schenk recorded his best finish on the PGA Tour last month, a T-3 at the Shriners Children Open.