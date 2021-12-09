Houston players discuss the opportunity to play the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers will play the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday, December 28.

Houston linebacker Deontay Anderson spoke with Mark Berman of Fox 26 about the opportunity to play a team like the Tigers.

“We’re ready for that,” Anderson said. “We can’t wait for that. It’s a great opponent, SEC opponent, great exposure. So we’re gonna prepare our butt off to get it.”

.@UHCougar LB Deontay Anderson on playing Auburn in the @Birmingham_Bowl: “We’re ready for that. We can’t wait for that. It’s a great opponent, SEC opponent, great exposure. So we’re gonna prepare our butt off to get it.” pic.twitter.com/SuEIZw6UhP — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 9, 2021

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune described playing Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl highly. He said, “It’s gonna be awesome. It’s an SEC opponent. So we’re really excited.”

.@UHCougarFB QB @ClaytonTune7 on playing Auburn in the @Birmingham_Bowl: “It’s gonna be awesome..It’s a SEC opponent. So we’re real excited.” (On chance to cap off a really good season) “It means everything..It would mean so much more if we can finish this season off with a W.” pic.twitter.com/d1ReU0J62C — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 9, 2021

Houston enters the game with an 11-2 record and they will have the chance to cap off a great season with a win against Auburn.

Bryan Harsin’s Tigers have the opportunity to secure a winning season and carry some positive momentum into the offseason.