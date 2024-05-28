Houston places Cristian Javier on 15-day injured list with forearm discomfort

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

SEATTLE (AP) — Houston right-handers Cristian Javier and José Urquidy will both undergo MRIs after each experienced discomfort in their forearms.

Javier was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday, while Urquidy was pulled early from his rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land last Friday. Houston manager Joe Espada said before Monday’s series opener in Seattle that both pitchers would have MRIs on Tuesday.

Javier, 27, threw four innings and gave up a season-high eight hits in his last start against the Angels last Tuesday. It was his third start since missing 18 games earlier this season with neck discomfort. Javier skipped his scheduled bullpen session on Sunday because of the discomfort.

Urquidy was making his third rehab start for Sugar Land when he was pulled after 3 2/3 innings. Urquidy has yet to pitch in the majors this season due to forearm discomfort.

Houston recalled RHP Alex Speas from Sugar Land to take Javier’s roster spot. The Astros also recalled first baseman Jose Abreu from his rehab assignment and had him in the lineup at first base against the Mariners.

