Houston overwhelms Illinois, heads to third-straight Sweet 16

Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 5 Houston’s 68-53 win over 4 Illinois in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

KRYSTEN PEEK: The season has come to an end for the Fighting Illini, as number five Houston was too much for number four Illinois, taking the game 68-53. This is the third consecutive time Kelvin Sampson's team has reached the Sweet 16, making a Final Four run last year. The double-digit deficit is a little misleading. This was a very competitive game and was a two to four-point difference until the five-minute mark. It was a second half effort by Jamal Shead that kept the momentum on Houston's side.

Shead finished with 18 points, with 13 of his points coming in the second half. Also, Taze Moore had a season high 21 points and added seven rebounds in the win. The Cougars did a great job defensively on seven-foot, 285-pound Kofi Cockburn, double teaming him in the post and forcing 17 turnovers. Cockburn finished the season with 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Cougars will face the winner of number one Arizona and number nine TCU in the Sweet 16.