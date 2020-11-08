Houston Open payout: Carlos Ortiz's first win nets $1.26 million

Golf Channel Digital

Here is the complete FedExCup points breakdown and purse payout for Houston Open winner Carlos Ortiz and the rest of the players who finished 72 holes at Memorial Park:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Carlos Ortiz 500 1,260,000
2 Dustin Johnson 245 623,000
2 Hideki Matsuyama 245 623,000
4 Talor Gooch 135 343,000
5 Brooks Koepka 105 270,375
5 Sepp Straka 105 270,375
7 Sam Burns 83 212,625
7 Jason Day 83 212,625
7 Tyrrell Hatton 83 212,625
7 Mackenzie Hughes 83 212,625
11 Patton Kizzire 63 155,750
11 Adam Long 63 155,750
11 Shane Lowry 63 155,750
11 Aaron Wise 63 155,750
15 Viktor Hovland 51 113,750
15 Russell Knox 51 113,750
15 Francesco Molinari 51 113,750
15 Michael Thompson 51 113,750
15 Harold Varner III 51 113,750
20 Maverick McNealy 42 82,600
20 J.T. Poston 42 82,600
20 Dawie van der Walt 0 82,600
20 Erik van Rooyen 42 82,600
24 Scott Brown 34 58,450
24 Corey Conners 34 58,450
24 Austin Cook 34 58,450
24 Tony Finau 34 58,450
24 Brian Harman 34 58,450
29 Russell Henley 28 47,950
29 Charley Hoffman 28 47,950
29 Cameron Tringale 28 47,950
32 Padraig Harrington 22 39,083
32 Scott Piercy 22 39,083
32 Fabián Gómez 22 39,083
32 Troy Merritt 22 39,083
32 Scottie Scheffler 22 39,083
32 Adam Scott 22 39,083
38 Erik Barnes 0 29,750
38 Will Gordon 16 29,750
38 Justin Harding 0 29,750
38 Satoshi Kodaira 16 29,750
38 Nate Lashley 16 29,750
38 Denny McCarthy 16 29,750
44 Chris Kirk 11 22,750
44 Graeme McDowell 11 22,750
44 Brandt Snedeker 11 22,750
44 Jhonattan Vegas 11 22,750
48 Max Homa 9 19,040
48 John Huh 9 19,040
50 Greg Chalmers 7 16,888
50 Brice Garnett 7 16,888
50 James Hahn 7 16,888
50 Mark Hubbard 7 16,888
50 Sungjae Im 7 16,888
50 Zach Johnson 7 16,888
50 Isaiah Salinda 0 16,888
50 Brian Stuard 7 16,888
58 Lanto Griffin 5 15,890
58 Kramer Hickok 5 15,890
58 C.T. Pan 5 15,890
61 Kevin Chappell 5 15,540
61 Doc Redman 5 15,540
63 Matt Jones 4 15,330
64 Jamie Lovemark 4 15,120
64 Kristoffer Ventura 4 15,120
66 Scott Harrington 4 14,840
66 Sean O'Hair 4 14,840
68 Cameron Davis 3 14,630