Houston Open payout: Carlos Ortiz's first win nets $1.26 million

Here is the complete FedExCup points breakdown and purse payout for Houston Open winner Carlos Ortiz and the rest of the players who finished 72 holes at Memorial Park:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Carlos Ortiz
|500
|1,260,000
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|245
|623,000
|2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|245
|623,000
|4
|Talor Gooch
|135
|343,000
|5
|Brooks Koepka
|105
|270,375
|5
|Sepp Straka
|105
|270,375
|7
|Sam Burns
|83
|212,625
|7
|Jason Day
|83
|212,625
|7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|83
|212,625
|7
|Mackenzie Hughes
|83
|212,625
|11
|Patton Kizzire
|63
|155,750
|11
|Adam Long
|63
|155,750
|11
|Shane Lowry
|63
|155,750
|11
|Aaron Wise
|63
|155,750
|15
|Viktor Hovland
|51
|113,750
|15
|Russell Knox
|51
|113,750
|15
|Francesco Molinari
|51
|113,750
|15
|Michael Thompson
|51
|113,750
|15
|Harold Varner III
|51
|113,750
|20
|Maverick McNealy
|42
|82,600
|20
|J.T. Poston
|42
|82,600
|20
|Dawie van der Walt
|0
|82,600
|20
|Erik van Rooyen
|42
|82,600
|24
|Scott Brown
|34
|58,450
|24
|Corey Conners
|34
|58,450
|24
|Austin Cook
|34
|58,450
|24
|Tony Finau
|34
|58,450
|24
|Brian Harman
|34
|58,450
|29
|Russell Henley
|28
|47,950
|29
|Charley Hoffman
|28
|47,950
|29
|Cameron Tringale
|28
|47,950
|32
|Padraig Harrington
|22
|39,083
|32
|Scott Piercy
|22
|39,083
|32
|Fabián Gómez
|22
|39,083
|32
|Troy Merritt
|22
|39,083
|32
|Scottie Scheffler
|22
|39,083
|32
|Adam Scott
|22
|39,083
|38
|Erik Barnes
|0
|29,750
|38
|Will Gordon
|16
|29,750
|38
|Justin Harding
|0
|29,750
|38
|Satoshi Kodaira
|16
|29,750
|38
|Nate Lashley
|16
|29,750
|38
|Denny McCarthy
|16
|29,750
|44
|Chris Kirk
|11
|22,750
|44
|Graeme McDowell
|11
|22,750
|44
|Brandt Snedeker
|11
|22,750
|44
|Jhonattan Vegas
|11
|22,750
|48
|Max Homa
|9
|19,040
|48
|John Huh
|9
|19,040
|50
|Greg Chalmers
|7
|16,888
|50
|Brice Garnett
|7
|16,888
|50
|James Hahn
|7
|16,888
|50
|Mark Hubbard
|7
|16,888
|50
|Sungjae Im
|7
|16,888
|50
|Zach Johnson
|7
|16,888
|50
|Isaiah Salinda
|0
|16,888
|50
|Brian Stuard
|7
|16,888
|58
|Lanto Griffin
|5
|15,890
|58
|Kramer Hickok
|5
|15,890
|58
|C.T. Pan
|5
|15,890
|61
|Kevin Chappell
|5
|15,540
|61
|Doc Redman
|5
|15,540
|63
|Matt Jones
|4
|15,330
|64
|Jamie Lovemark
|4
|15,120
|64
|Kristoffer Ventura
|4
|15,120
|66
|Scott Harrington
|4
|14,840
|66
|Sean O'Hair
|4
|14,840
|68
|Cameron Davis
|3
|14,630