Houston Open payout: Another win, another big payday for Tony Finau

With his victory Sunday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau secured his fifth career PGA Tour title and third in his past seven starts.

He also collected just over $1.5 million to push his total from his three most recents wins to $4,374,000.

Full-field scores from the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Here is a look at the complete purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut at Memorial Park:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Tony Finau

500

1,512,000

2

Tyson Alexander

300

915,600

3

Ben Taylor

190

579,600

4

Trey Mullinax

115

353,500

4

Alex Noren

115

353,500

4

Alex Smalley

115

353,500

7

Adam Hadwin

88

273,000

7

Aaron Rai

88

273,000

9

Joseph Bramlett

66

196,500

9

Joel Dahmen

66

196,500

9

Stephan Jaeger

66

196,500

9

Keith Mitchell

66

196,500

9

Justin Rose

66

196,500

9

Scottie Scheffler

66

196,500

9

Gary Woodland

66

196,500

16

Wyndham Clark

48

123,900

16

Jason Day

48

123,900

16

Ben Griffin

48

123,900

16

Mackenzie Hughes

48

123,900

16

Scott Piercy

48

123,900

16

Patrick Rodgers

48

123,900

22

Martin Laird

38

84,420

22

David Lipsky

38

84,420

22

Sahith Theegala

38

84,420

22

Aaron Wise

38

84,420

26

Callum Tarren

34

67,620

27

Ryan Armour

27

56,333

27

Austin Cook

27

56,333

27

James Hahn

27

56,333

27

Cole Hammer

0

56,333

27

Russell Knox

27

56,333

27

Maverick McNealy

27

56,333

27

Davis Riley

27

56,333

27

Kyle Westmoreland

27

56,333

35

Eric Cole

20

42,735

35

Si Woo Kim

20

42,735

35

Andrew Putnam

20

42,735

35

Carl Yuan

20

42,735

39

Harris English

16

36,540

39

Harry Hall

16

36,540

39

Adam Svensson

16

36,540

39

Travis Vick

0

0

43

Erik Barnes

12

30,660

43

Will Gordon

12

30,660

43

Davis Thompson

12

30,660

43

Kevin Tway

12

30,660

47

Zack Fischer

0

23,705

47

Michael Kim

9

23,705

47

S.H. Kim

9

23,705

47

Francesco Molinari

9

23,705

47

Justin Suh

9

23,705

52

Robby Shelton

8

21,084

53

Byeong Hun An

6

20,118

53

Denny McCarthy

6

20,118

53

Matthew NeSmith

6

20,118

53

Nick Watney

6

20,118

57

Stewart Cink

5

19,236

57

Zach Johnson

5

19,236

57

Luke List

5

19,236

57

Taylor Montgomery

5

19,236

57

Sam Stevens

5

19,236

62

Paul Haley II

5

18,648

62

Brandon Wu

5

18,648

64

Seung-Yul Noh

4

18,312

64

Matthias Schwab

4

18,312

66

Taylor Pendrith

4

18,060

67

Max McGreevy

4

17,892

68

Zecheng Dou

3

17,724

