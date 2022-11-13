Houston Open payout: Another win, another big payday for Tony Finau
With his victory Sunday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau secured his fifth career PGA Tour title and third in his past seven starts.
He also collected just over $1.5 million to push his total from his three most recents wins to $4,374,000.
Full-field scores from the Cadence Bank Houston Open
Here is a look at the complete purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut at Memorial Park:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Tony Finau
500
1,512,000
2
Tyson Alexander
300
915,600
3
Ben Taylor
190
579,600
4
Trey Mullinax
115
353,500
4
Alex Noren
115
353,500
4
Alex Smalley
115
353,500
7
Adam Hadwin
88
273,000
7
Aaron Rai
88
273,000
9
Joseph Bramlett
66
196,500
9
Joel Dahmen
66
196,500
9
Stephan Jaeger
66
196,500
9
Keith Mitchell
66
196,500
9
Justin Rose
66
196,500
9
Scottie Scheffler
66
196,500
9
Gary Woodland
66
196,500
16
Wyndham Clark
48
123,900
16
Jason Day
48
123,900
16
Ben Griffin
48
123,900
16
Mackenzie Hughes
48
123,900
16
Scott Piercy
48
123,900
16
Patrick Rodgers
48
123,900
22
Martin Laird
38
84,420
22
David Lipsky
38
84,420
22
Sahith Theegala
38
84,420
22
Aaron Wise
38
84,420
26
Callum Tarren
34
67,620
27
Ryan Armour
27
56,333
27
Austin Cook
27
56,333
27
James Hahn
27
56,333
27
Cole Hammer
0
56,333
27
Russell Knox
27
56,333
27
Maverick McNealy
27
56,333
27
Davis Riley
27
56,333
27
Kyle Westmoreland
27
56,333
35
Eric Cole
20
42,735
35
Si Woo Kim
20
42,735
35
Andrew Putnam
20
42,735
35
Carl Yuan
20
42,735
39
Harris English
16
36,540
39
Harry Hall
16
36,540
39
Adam Svensson
16
36,540
39
Travis Vick
0
0
43
Erik Barnes
12
30,660
43
Will Gordon
12
30,660
43
Davis Thompson
12
30,660
43
Kevin Tway
12
30,660
47
Zack Fischer
0
23,705
47
Michael Kim
9
23,705
47
S.H. Kim
9
23,705
47
Francesco Molinari
9
23,705
47
Justin Suh
9
23,705
52
Robby Shelton
8
21,084
53
Byeong Hun An
6
20,118
53
Denny McCarthy
6
20,118
53
Matthew NeSmith
6
20,118
53
Nick Watney
6
20,118
57
Stewart Cink
5
19,236
57
Zach Johnson
5
19,236
57
Luke List
5
19,236
57
Taylor Montgomery
5
19,236
57
Sam Stevens
5
19,236
62
Paul Haley II
5
18,648
62
Brandon Wu
5
18,648
64
Seung-Yul Noh
4
18,312
64
Matthias Schwab
4
18,312
66
Taylor Pendrith
4
18,060
67
Max McGreevy
4
17,892
68
Zecheng Dou
3
17,724