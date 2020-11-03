Houston Open odds: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson return, but only one is the favorite

Former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and current No. 1 Dustin Johnson are both in action at this week's Vivint Houston Open, but it's DJ who is the betting favorite.
Johnson is playing his first event since testing positive for COVID-19, while Koepka is playing for just the second time since the 2020-21 season began.
Here's a look at the odds, as of Tuesday morning, courtesy PointsBet Sportsbook:
7/1: Dustin Johnson
16/1: Tyrrell Hatton
18/1: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
20/1: Russell Henley, Brooks Koepka
22/1: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
25/1: Sungjae Im
30/1: Adam Scott
33/1: Jason Day
40/1: Zach Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lanto Griffin, Si Woo Kim
50/1: Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Doc Redman
Notables
60/1: Shane Lowry
70/1: Wyndham Clark
80/1: Lee Westwood
90/1: Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson