Houston OL transfers Cam’Ron Johnson, Trevonte Sylvester set to visit Colorado, per On3

Over the past few days, a deluge of Colorado Buffaloes has entered the transfer portal.

A total of nine offensive linemen have left this offseason, leaving quite the hole for Deion Sanders to fill in the portal. Six OL have transferred in and on Wednesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz reported that Houston offensive linemen Cam’Ron Johnson and Trevonte Sylvester are slated to visit Colorado this weekend.

Johnson received a transfer grade of 89 (per 247Sports), just outside of the four-star range. Additionally, Johnson received first-team All-AAC accolades in 2022 and would provide a boost to Colorado’s offensive line. Along with Colorado, Johnson is also interested in USC and Missouri and has visited both schools.

Colorado is set to get visits this weekend from Houston offensive line transfers Cam'Ron Johnson and Trevonte Sylvester, sources tell @on3sports. Johnson was a 2022 first-team All-AAC selection. Sylvester was Houston’s backup left tackle last year.https://t.co/FFsszJrBoB — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 26, 2023

USC received a commitment from Wyoming offensive guard transfer Emmanuel Pregnon on Wednesday, likely leaving Johnson down to the Tigers and Buffaloes as options.

As for Sylvester, he appeared in 12 games for Houston as a redshirt freshman in 2022 as a backup left tackle.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

Colorado receives commitment from Florida State transfer DE Derrick McLendon Colorado favored to land former AAC Rookie of the Year RB from Houston Isaiah Lewis gaining NFL draft buzz

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire