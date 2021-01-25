Even Houston's mayor is trying to get Deshaun Watson to stay with the Texans next season

Even the Houston mayor is getting in on the push to keep Deshaun Watson with the Texans next season.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a pair of tweets out at Watson on Sunday afternoon, yet another effort from Houstonians to get Watson to want to stay with the team in 2021.

Houston loves @deshaunwatson and the @HoustonTexans. Houston is a great City that is hungry to back our players and team. As Mayor of a City that is second to none I pray we move forward together. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 24, 2021

I value @deshaunwatson as a player but I respect him even more as a person. I know he loves this City because I have seen how much he has given of himself and his treasure to people in this City. I am humbled to be his Mayor. I hope that won’t change anytime soon. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 25, 2021

Yet after how the last several weeks have gone, and recent reports about Watson’s firm desire to exit, Turner’s voice may not be enough.

Watson just wrapped up his fourth season in the league, and racked up a career-high 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns. The Texans, though, went just 4-12 — and Watson was left extremely frustrated shortly after the season ended.

The Texans, who fired former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, hired Nick Caseiro as their new general manager after the season. Watson was reportedly told by owner Cal McNair that he would be consulted in the hiring process for both open positions, but was then not consulted when McNair went with Caseiro.

His issue apparently isn’t with Caseiro, either, but with McNair and the rest of the front office — which is why he started ignoring calls from management.

The Texans are still searching for a new head coach, and will likely interview more candidates in the coming days — including with Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, however, their coaching decision is not expected to change Watson’s decision. He still wants out.

So while Houston fans and even the city’s mayor are trying their best to get Watson to stick around, it sounds like he’s set on playing elsewhere this fall.

