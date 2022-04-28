Houston man dies in golf cart accident in Florida

The Root

The former Grambling State University volleyball players who were cut earlier this month by the team’s new coach are telling their own stories in a new piece from USA Today. Chelsea Lucas was hired to coach the Louisiana school’s volleyball squad in February; she had come from the University of Arkansas at Pine-Bluff after posting a sub-.500 record after three seasons. That below-the-line performance didn’t dissuade her from feeling she needed to make big changes to her new roster, though. By th