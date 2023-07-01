Houston lineman Echoles commits to Ole Miss

Jul. 1—Houston lineman William Echoles made his college choice on Saturday, and it came down to a simple factor: People.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder made a verbal commitment to Ole Miss. The three-star recruit also held offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and several other Division I programs.

"They've got very good people down there," Echoles said of Ole Miss. "I've said it once, and I'll say it again: When you surround yourself with good people, good things happen."

Echoles has been a standout on both sides of the ball for Houston. He's played several positions on the offensive line and is a powerful blocker. On defense, he recorded 45 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss and 5 sacks last season.

Echoles is the No. 20-rated recruit in the state for 2024, according to 247Sports, which lists him as an offensive line prospect. But Echoles said Ole Miss recruited him for defense, and he's already formed a bond with defensive line coach Randall Joyner.

"Will has exceptional feet, which separates him from a lot of guys with his size," Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. "He is a skilled technician with his hands, and he also has a high football IQ."

Echoles said choosing a college wasn't easy, and that his decision involved a lot of praying.

"It's all I ever wanted as a kid," he said, "and for it to come true, I can't do nothing but thank God for putting me in the position."

