Houston, led by Jalen Washington, seeks redemption against Louisville

Nov. 21—Jalen Washington's stat line said it all: 383 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries, not to mention the nine tackles he made on defense.

Houston easily ran past West Lauderdale last week in a 42-21 win, setting up a rematch of last year's loss in the Class 4A North half final to Louisville for a spot in next week's state championship game. Houston is 11-1 on the season, but its sole defeat was a 50-6 blowout loss against Louisville on Sept. 29.

"Any time you're playing near Thanksgiving, it's always a big deal," Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. "The kids are excited about that, and (we've) got a big game ahead of us."

Houston scored in bunches against West Lauderdale. The Hilltoppers jumped on the Knights for 14 points in the first quarter and then another 14 in the third after leading 21-7 at halftime. Washington was at the forefront of a huge night for the offense.

"Everything kind of runs through him," Dampeer said. "We kind of go as he goes. He's really taken on that challenge and done a great job the last month-and-a-half."

Washington's season last year ended early after suffering a torn ACL. While it took him some time to get back into a rhythm, he's delivered for the Hilltoppers, especially in the postseason.

He's rushed for 2,031 yards and 23 touchdowns, including 781 yards and nine TDs in the playoffs.

"Coming off the ACL, he started a little bit slow, had an ankle injury earlier in the year," Dampeer said. "We get to the bye week, and he's been really good since then. So, for about the past five or six weeks, he's been lights out."

Washington has found his groove at the right time, as Louisville is allowing just 7.5 points per game. He had just 40 yards on 13 carries and no touchdowns in Houston's loss to Louisville earlier in the year.

The Hilltoppers didn't have Washington at their disposal for last year's North half final — which Louisville won 31-21 — and he'll have the chance to be a difference maker this time around.

"He'll play a huge role," Dampeer said. "They're really, really good on defense, giving up about seven points a game. ... Hopefully we can get it going. Other guys have got to stop up and make plays, too. It'll take all hands on all deck to find way a way to get the win."

brendan.farrell@djournal.com