Houston lands massive commitment from four-star ATH Keisean Henderson

The Houston Cougars have pulled off a massive win on the recruiting trail, landing one of the top overall recruits in the class of 2026.

Spring (Texas) Legacy School of Sports Sciences four-star athlete Keisean Henderson has made the decision to commit to his hometown program.

Henderson, 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, has pledged to the Cougars to play quarterback. In his sophomore season, Henderson accounted for 1,574 yards and 21 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He completed 63-percent of his passes.

"Just the feeling of being at home and the connections with the people at Houston just makes it feel even more at home," Houston said of his decision.

Houston, a second year Big 12 conference member, is among the programs trending up in the country. With the new staff in Houston under Willie Fritz, Henderson felt an all out pour of support in his recruitment.

"They basically just said that I'm their front runner guy. I'm the guy that they're coming after the hardest. They want to build the program around me and keep me in Houston. They also want bring guys in that they know can play as well with me and just use me as a focal point to all the guys that know me personally and have offers from Houston to just bring a bigger like picture to recruiting the city."

The most previous visit for Henderson to Houston, earlier this month, was the final piece of his decision.

"We went and saw the actual campus, beause I usually go and I just see the football facilities. So I brought all my family and we saw the business facilities, talked to like business administrative staff, and everybody around the business side of the school. We talked to the lead athletic director, the, the academic director, really all of the big name people on campus is who we spent our day around mostly. I metCase Keenum and Andre Ware too. It was an eye-opener to see more than just the football side of things."

Henderson holds over 25 offers including LSU, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, SMU, Oregon, Penn State, Oklahoma, and TCU, among others.

Houston is ranked as the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2026 Rivals250. He is also the No. 2 prospect in the state of Texas.