Houston homecoming: Texans signing former Patriots WR Danny Amendola

Mark Lane
·1 min read
In this article:
The Houston Texans are shoring up their receiving corps by adding another former New England Patriot in Danny Amendola.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Texans are adding Amendola on a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Last season, Amendola caught 46 passes for 602 yards for the Detroit Lions. Prior to spending time with Detroit, Amendola was with the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

The best years of Amendola’s career came with the New England Patriots from 2013-17 when he caught 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns. The former Texas Tech Red Raider had a 10.4 yards per reception.

Amendola is a native of the greater Houston area, having played his high school football at The Woodlands and leading the Highlanders to their first state title game in team history.

