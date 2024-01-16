Houston hires former Mississippi State football OC Kevin Barbay in same role

Houston has hired former Mississippi State football offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay into the same position, the team announced Tuesday. Barbay spent one season with the Bulldogs.

The Nederland, Texas, native joins the staff of first-year Cougars' coach Willie Fritz.

Barbay was hired at MSU ahead of the 2023 season by coach Zach Arnett. Arnett, who served as Mississippi State's defensive coordinator from 2020-2022, had just been promoted to head coach after the death of Mike Leach when he added Barbay to his staff.

In his lone season in Starkville, Barbay struggled to provide offensive consistency. The Bulldogs' 328.6 yards per game ranked 12th in the SEC and their 21.8 points per game were fewest in the conference.

Injuries played a part in the woes with quarterback Will Rogers, the SEC's No. 2 all-time leading passer, sidelined for four games. The Bulldogs finished 5-7 and failed to make a bowl game for the first time since the 2009 season.

PORTAL MOVES: South Carolina transfer LB Stone Blanton commits to Mississippi State football

Arnett was fired 10 games into the season, with a 51-10 loss at Texas A&M on Nov. 11 serving as his last game on MSU's sideline. Following the season's conclusion, former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was hired as Mississippi State's next coach. He elected not to retain Barbay.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Former Mississippi State OC Kevin Barbay hired by Houston, Willie Fritz