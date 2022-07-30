Breaking News:

Mariners strike deal to land pitcher Luis Castillo from Reds

Houston Gamblers DE Chris Odom among Texans’ 4 workouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chris Odom
    Chris Odom
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Lorenzo Neal
    American football player, fullback

The Houston Texans worked out four defenders on Friday during the first day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center, according to a league source.

The Texans brought in former Pittsburgh Steelers sixth-round pick Antoine Brooks. The former Maryland product played four games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, and then eight games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 after being let go in Pittsburgh.

The other defensive back the Texans worked out was former Kentucky Wesleyan product Kishawn Walker, who actually went to rookie minicamp with the Texans this offseason.

Houston worked out defensive end Chris Odom, a former 2017 undrafted free agent from Arkansas State via Arlington Martin High School. The 6-4, 256-pound edge defender has spent time with three NFL teams, but most recently was in the USFL playing for the Houston Gamblers, where he racked up 12.5 sacks.

The Texans also worked out defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, an undrafted free agent from Purdue and Houston’s St. Thomas High School. Neal went to camp with the Denver Broncos last offseason, but was waived after the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire

Recommended Stories