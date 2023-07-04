Houston football star Jalen Washington loses home to fire

Jul. 3—Houston High School football star Jalen Washington and his family are suddenly without a home.

The house he lived in with his mother, Santana Buchanan, and his two sisters was destroyed by a fire on Friday. The family lost all of its belongings in the blaze.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family. Buchanan is a single mother; her daughters are Jakira, 13, and Olivia, 6.

"They are having to start completely over," Washington wrote on the fundraising page. "At this time, they do not have a place to store donations and have been gifted necessities to get them by. In the days to come, however, they will forced to replace everything, and that's difficult to imagine."

Washington, a running back, is entering his senior season at Houston. He's coming back from a knee injury that ended his junior year in Week 3. As a sophomore, he rushed for 2,003 yards and was named the Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year.

Washington verbally committed to play football at Southern Miss on June 13.

