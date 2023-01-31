Houston Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Houston football schedule 2023: Who do the Cougars miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Houston Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 UTSA

Sept 9 at Rice

Sept 16 TCU

Sept 23 Sam Houston

Sept 30 at Texas Tech

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 12 West Virginia

Oct 21 Texas

Oct 28 at Kansas State

Nov 4 at Baylor

Nov 11 Cincinnati

Nov 18 Oklahoma State

Nov 25 at UCF

2023 College Football Rankings 1-133: First Look

Houston Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cougars miss from the Big 12 slate?

It’s sort of an interesting call for the Big 12 newbie.

Houston doesn’t miss any of the Texas teams.

Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor – they’re all there. It also gets to keep its date with its former American Athletic Conference brothers, going to UCF and hosting Cincinnati. However, there’s no BYU to deal with.

There’s bit of a downside here, especially with the geographical aspect to how the schedule plays out. Not facing Oklahoma and BYU is great, but not playing Iowa State – it has to prove it can bounce back after last year – and missing Kansas – even the improved version – isn’t great.

However …

Houston Football Schedule What Really Matters

No, really. Houston is all about Texas, Texas, Texas – the state as well as the program.

Yes, Texas is a big place, but it’s still part of the overall branding puzzle that three of the road games are at Baylor, Texas Tech, and out of conference – but in the same city – as Rice. Throw in home dates against UTSA and Sam Houston, and ten of the 12 games are against teams from Texas or home games.

To take this even further, the first game outside of Texas isn’t until October 28th at Kansas State. The only other date outside the borders is at UCF to close out the regular season.

Houston Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Can Houston put together the team to match the promising schedule?

Getting TCU, Texas, and Oklahoma State at home is a massive help, there isn’t a run of three road games in four weeks like others have to deal with, and there isn’t anyone on the slate the team can’t handle – really, UTSA is the toughest non-conference game?

Story continues

With that said, just because there are so many big games in Texas, and even with all of those home games, it doesn’t mean the Cougars are about to rip through 2023 considering how much the team struggled in 2022.

2023 College Football Schedules: All 133 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News