Houston faces Orlando on home slide

Orlando Magic (46-32, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (38-40, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -1; over/under is 212

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on Orlando looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Rockets are 26-14 on their home court. Houston is third in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds led by Alperen Sengun averaging 9.3.

The Magic are 18-20 in road games. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 2.1.

The Rockets average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Magic allow. The Magic average 110.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 113.3 the Rockets allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 116-86 in the last matchup on Oct. 25. Cole Anthony led the Magic with 20 points, and Dillon Brooks led the Rockets with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 25.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games.

Franz Wagner is averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 118.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 40.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Jae'Sean Tate: out (ankle), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

Magic: Caleb Houstan: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.