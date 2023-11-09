Houston eighth grader dies after suffering brain injury during football game

A Houston eighth-grader was laid to rest Wednesday after he died of a brain injury suffered during a middle school football game.

Cain Lee, 14, who attended Lutheran South Academy in Houston, was injured during a Southwest Football League game on Oct. 11 and spent three weeks in a coma, according to the Houston Chronicle. Cain died on Oct. 30.

"We were in Wellington living for a short period, and Cain was a friend to everyone," his father Cody Lee said. "I noticed a young man wearing a sweater and I don't know all the kids' clothes. I probably don't even know all my clothes. And I said, 'He's got a sweater like you.' He said, 'Well, he didn't have anything nice, Dad. So I've been sneaking clothes from home to give him my clothes so he wouldn't be embarrassed when he was in school.'"

Cain was also on a team in the Professional Baseball Academy, a youth development league in the Houston suburb of Alvin.

Professional Baseball Academy coach Darrin Forse said Cain was "a selfless kid who cared more about everyone else and how they did then how he performed. Cain, we love you and will honor you every day!"

Cain is survived by his parents, an older brother, and a twin brother. The Southwest Football League will have a moment of silence for Cain before each of their remaining games this season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston 8th grader dies after suffering brain injury in football game