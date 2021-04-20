Houston edge Payton Turner may be too good for Cowboys to let escape Texas football

Ben Glassmire
·5 min read
The Dallas Cowboys are somewhat set at edge rusher with Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory as starters and with a solid platoon of rotational rushers. While it is not the most pressing need, the history of uncertainness of Gregory’s availability combined with his expiring deal makes it a position the team could look to address at some point in the draft.

There is really no high-end talent in this edge rusher class and even those who are considered to be the top guys have many questions surrounding them. Cougars DE Payton Turner, a Houston native, has been a late riser after flying under the radar for most of the process. He seems to be solidifying himself as a Day 2-player and could be a seamless fit if the Cowboys look to go this route.

Measurables (Pro Day Verified)

Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 268 pounds Hand Size: 10 1/2 Inches Arm Length: 35 3/8 Inches Wingspan: 84 1/8 Inches

Athletic Testing

Via Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb on Twitter). RAS or Relative Athletic Score measures a player’s athleticism in reference to other players’ combine results.

Games Watched

Tulane (2020) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWAGyTQSTTY

UCF (2020) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSKS_sx5w4k

BYU (2020) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-0TXFgp_tI

Strengths

Excellent size, understands how to use his length very well. Really advanced hand usage, able to keep his hands active at all times and can free himself on the initial rush move and on selective counters. Good twitch for a player of his size, able to evade offensive lineman by making a move to the inside or beating guys to the outside. Shockingly good bend, really shows he can drop his shoulders around the outside and dip under the reach of offensive lineman. Offers scheme versatility, has experience as a stand-up rusher, putting his hand in the dirt as a 4-3 DE and can shift to the inside when needed. Motor is likely his best trait, always going at full speed and is seemingly always around the ball or in the backfield. Very strong hands and can throw guys to the side. Consistently displays good power, especially when moved to the interior, can easily collapse the pocket by pushing lineman backward. https://twitter.com/BenGlassmireNFL/status/1382162029667000320?s=20

Weaknesses

Can be slow off the line and will come out of his stance slowly, needs to improve that and will likely also help him come off the ball lower so lineman can't get their hands on him as easily. Needs to be better at converting speed to power, will sometimes try to evade when he could power his way into pushing the lineman backward. Needs to improve his toolbox of counters and learn to better string them together. Block deconstruction could also improve, will help him impact the run even more than he already does.

Grading

Power: 7/10 Flexibility: 7/10 Pass Rush Plan: 6/10 Explosiveness: 6.5/10 Run Defense: 3/5 Frame/Versatility: 8.5/10 Hand Technique: 3/5 Motor: 4.5/5 Tackling/Pursuit: 7.5/10 Consistency: 4/5 Grade: 7.125/10 (2nd Round Value)

Player Summary

Turner was one of the breakout stars of the college football world this season. While only appearing in five games, racked up a whopping 10.5 tackles for loss to go along with 5.0 sacks. Turner is the definition of a do-it-all player, he can win in so many different ways off the edge whether it is with bend, speed, power, or advanced hand usage. There is definitely still room to improve his speed off the snap and then his ability to convert his speed into power more effectively. Turner has excellent size to go along with above-average explosiveness and bend. Turner is a fantastic Day 2 prospect who teams should be salivating over due to his versatility and well-rounded skill set.

Fit with the Cowboys

Turner's combination of size and athleticism gives him elite versatility and should encourage the Cowboys to look into drafting him. Turner is an excellent pass-rusher already and can make splash plays in the run here and there. He has no significant weaknesses and could come in as a day-one starter wherever the team feels his upside is the highest. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn should value his high-effort play style and his thirst to make impact plays. Turner has been slowly climbing up draft boards throughout the draft cycle and with his pro-day results that rise should only continue. If the team is able to get him in the third round they could walk away with the best pick of the draft. What is looking more likely at the moment is taking him at No. 44 overall. This may not be ideal due to the lack of immediate need at the position but Turner's talent is worth it.

