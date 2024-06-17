Houston Dynamo break bank for Ezequiel Ponce signing

The Houston Dynamo have announced the signing of attacker Ezequiel Ponce from Greek side AEK Athens for a reported club-record deal.

The Argentine has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him don the orange shirt through the 2027 season, seemingly tying down a true goalscorer for Ben Olsen's side for the years to come.

Ponce racked up a tally of 36 goals in 81 matches for AEK and will join a Dynamo side without a single player with more than four goals through 17 MLS games so far.

"We performed an exhaustive, world-wide search for a new starting striker, and Ezequiel was our number one target," Houston general manager Pat Onstad said.

"He has experience scoring in the top competitions in the world, he is a great fit for our game model, and his character and professionalism are exemplary."

Despite the boost in the scoring ranks, Ponce will not be be eligible to make his Dynamo debut until after the summer transfer window opens on July 18.