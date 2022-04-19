Houston DT Logan Hall had pre-draft visit with Cowboys

The Cowboys appear to have completed their pre-draft dance card.

With each NFL team allotted just 30 official visits with college prospects, each invite is potentially a big deal. Not every player who comes in for an official meeting is selected, obviously, but the visits often provide a glimpse into what direction the front office may be leaning as they prepare their big boards for draft night.

The Draft Network is reporting on Tuesday that Dallas met recently with University of Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall.

Hall likely represents the last of the Cowboys’ 30 pre-draft visitors, but the list is, of course, unofficial, at least to those outside the building. Often, a player who comes in for a private workout is mistakenly reported to be an official visitor on the list. Each team also welcomes in a host of local prospects each year at a separate evaluation; those players do not count as “official 30” visits. For fans following along at home, the numbers may not always match.

Hall is a 6-foot-6-inch talent thought by most to be a second-round consideration, but he could sneak into the back end of the first night of picks. The Draft Network has this to say about him:

“Houston plays him all across the defensive line, giving him plenty of chances to play on the edge and interior as both a run defender and pass rusher. Hall features a long, stocky, and well-proportioned frame that is engineered to play defensive line in the NFL. He is an explosive athlete that plays with a motor that is always fully cranked. He does well to stay leveraged and compete hard from snap to whistle. The growth he demonstrated in 2021 with his hand technique is notable and he’s slippery working through the edges of blocks. He’s developed counters and refined his overall pass-rush plan. As a run defender, Hall shines when he gets opportunities to shoot gaps but is also fully capable of fighting pressure with pressure and remaining stout at the point of attack.”

Houston DL Logan Hall is one of my favorite players in the draft to watch. He was almost unblockable at the Senior Bowl. His best football is still to come. pic.twitter.com/teE26l0dyo — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 19, 2022

Hall, who turns 22 later this week, didn’t compile huge stats with the Cougars, but he put up very high scores in his combine drills. If selected by Dallas, he could compete immediately with current Cowboys interior linemen Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, and Quinton Bohanna for playing time.

Cowboys Wire profiled Hall earlier in the month.

