Houston dominates first round of NCAA Tournament
The University of Houston Cougars defeated the Longwood Lancers 86- 46 Friday night in their first game of the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the next round.
Can Houston win the first men's basketball title in school history?
Houston boasts a dominant defense alongside plenty of concerns following a blowout loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.
Iowa State throttled Houston in the second half and will be a popular Final Four pick.
The Cougars won the best basketball conference in the country by two games in their first season in the Big 12.
