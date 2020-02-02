Houston’s DeJon Jarreau ejected for biting Cincinnati player

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau was ejected from a 64-62 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday after referees ruled that he bit Bearcat forward Mamadou Diarra in the leg.

With a little more than six minutes left, Jarreau lost control of the ball while trying to drive, diving for the loose ball and, in the scrum, biting the inside of Diarra’s right thigh:

Jarreau was given a flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game.

After the game, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters that he did not believe Jarreau bit Diarra.

“There was no bite. There was an alleged bite,” said Sampson, who may have been shown the wrong clip. “Somebody says somebody bit, and they go to the line. I just watched the film. I watched it three times to make sure I was right, too. If you watch it once, you might be wrong. I watched it twice. I watched it three times. I had my staff look at it. There was no bite. There should have been a jump ball. It’s our ball. Our possession. And we should have had the ball on the side.”

The video that went viral of this incident was the portion of the clip when Jarreau’s face made contact with the leg of Keith Williams, who is No. 2 on Cincinnati. The announcers on the broadcast completely missed it as well. The bite happened later, as evidenced in the video above.

Jarreau has started 13 games for the Cougrs, averaging 9.8 points, 4.2 boards and 3.8 assists.