Houston basketball player ejected after refs determine he bit opponent

Houston's Dejon Jarreau found a new way to get ejected. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Watching a 12-point lead evaporate in the span of four minutes was bad enough for the Houston basketball team. Then its top passer found a bizarre way to get ejected from the game.

Starting guard Dejon Jarreau was kicked out of the game on Saturday after officials determined he had bit another player’s leg. Yes, bit.

Replay showed Jarreau lunging for the ball at a Cincinnati player’s feet, then his mouth appear to ... latch onto the player’s leg as the scramble for the ball continued.

#Houston’s Dejon Jarreau was just ejected bc refs determined he bit the opposing player.

I’ve never seen that. pic.twitter.com/Vrk4iRoViF — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) February 2, 2020

While the bite might not be clearly visible, the officials apparently found “evidence” of a bite, which can pretty much only be bite marks on the player’s leg. So, at best, Jarreau mouth just happened to hit the player’s leg and leave teeth indents.

The refs said there was evidence of a bite.

So in addition to officiating, these dudes are on a CSI episode. https://t.co/TtFsmCuKtn — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) February 2, 2020

That incident came at the end of a 10-0 run that all but erased a double-digit Cougars lead. Houston didn’t do much better from there, losing 64-62 in a game they led 40-30 at halftime.

Jarreau finished with five points on 2-of-7 shooting with six assists and four rebounds.

